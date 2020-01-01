Helio P70 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 170K
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|255 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|-
