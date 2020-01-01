Helio P70 vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 159K
- Performs 13% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|3
|4
|FLOPS
|255 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|July 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
Cast your vote
24 (68.6%)
11 (31.4%)
Total votes: 35