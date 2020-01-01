Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P70 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Performs 13% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 170K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P70
299
Kirin 710F +9%
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P70 +2%
1395
Kirin 710F
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P70 +13%
192309
Kirin 710F
170235

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 3 4
FLOPS 255 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Helio P70 or ask any questions
