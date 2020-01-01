Helio P70 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Announced 3-years later
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 190K vs 173K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|48
|64
|FLOPS
|255 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|-
