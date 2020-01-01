Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P70 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Helio P70 vs Kirin 955

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 190K vs 119K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2100 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P70
302
Kirin 955 +13%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P70 +27%
1395
Kirin 955
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P70 +60%
190902
Kirin 955
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 255 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Helio P70, or ask any questions
