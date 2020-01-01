Helio P70 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2100 MHz)
- Performs 11% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 192K
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|3
|8
|FLOPS
|255 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|-
