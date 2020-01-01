Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P70 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Helio P70 vs Kirin 960

Helio P70
Helio P70
VS
Kirin 960
Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Performs 11% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 192K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P70
299
Kirin 960 +27%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P70
1395
Kirin 960 +14%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P70
192309
Kirin 960 +14%
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores 3 8
FLOPS 255 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Helio P70 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish