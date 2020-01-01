Helio P70 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 36% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 192K
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|3
|12
|FLOPS
|255 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5