Helio P70 vs Dimensity 1000L
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
51
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 339K vs 192K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
192309
Dimensity 1000L +76%
339319
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|3
|9
|FLOPS
|255 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
