We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 192K
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P70
299
Dimensity 800 +82%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P70
1395
Dimensity 800 +58%
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P70
192309
Dimensity 800 +67%
321314

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 4
FLOPS 255 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2018 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

