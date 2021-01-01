Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P70 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Helio P70 vs Dimensity 810

Helio P70
VS
Dimensity 810
Helio P70
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 227K
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2100 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P70
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P70
227495
Dimensity 810 +70%
387476
CPU 77653 113696
GPU 44915 85477
Memory 48030 76385
UX 55682 105966
Total score 227495 387476
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P70
299
Dimensity 810 +109%
626
Multi-Core Score
Helio P70
1406
Dimensity 810 +37%
1932
Image compression 82.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.45 words/s -
Machine learning 12.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.58 images/s -
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 429.6 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 78.8 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2018 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6771V/CT MT6833V
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

