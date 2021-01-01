Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P70 vs Helio A25 – what's better?

Helio P70 vs Helio A25

Helio P70
VS
Helio A25
Helio P70
Helio A25

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 97K
  • Performs 89% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P70
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P70 +98%
192293
Helio A25
97345
CPU 74666 40306
GPU 40391 9521
Memory 43943 16528
UX 36633 29187
Total score 192293 97345
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P70 +116%
300
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Helio P70 +62%
1410
Helio A25
871
Image compression 82.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.45 words/s -
Machine learning 12.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.58 images/s -
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 429.6 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 78.8 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2018 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6762V
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
3. MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
5. MediaTek Helio P70 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
6. MediaTek Helio A25 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
7. MediaTek Helio A25 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
8. MediaTek Helio A25 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
9. MediaTek Helio A25 vs Mediatek Helio P60
10. MediaTek Helio A25 vs MediaTek Helio G35

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A25 and Helio P70, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish