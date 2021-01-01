Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P70 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

Helio P70 vs Helio G25

Helio P70
VS
Helio G25
Helio P70
Helio G25

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 227K vs 94K
  • Performs 89% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P70
vs
Helio G25

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P70 +140%
227353
Helio G25
94631
CPU 77653 36605
GPU 44915 12376
Memory 48030 24580
UX 55682 20429
Total score 227353 94631
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P70 +123%
303
Helio G25
136
Multi-Core Score
Helio P70 +197%
1416
Helio G25
477
Image compression 82.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.45 words/s -
Machine learning 12.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.58 images/s -
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 429.6 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 78.8 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6771V/CT MT6762G
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
17 (81%)
4 (19%)
Total votes: 21

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
3. MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
4. MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
5. MediaTek Helio P70 or Helio G90T
6. MediaTek Helio G25 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. MediaTek Helio G25 or Samsung Exynos 9611
8. MediaTek Helio G25 or Helio P22
9. MediaTek Helio G25 or Helio G90T
10. MediaTek Helio G25 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G25 and Helio P70, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish