Helio P70 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 110K
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|255 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
Cast your vote
77 (83.7%)
15 (16.3%)
Total votes: 92
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or MediaTek Helio P70
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Mediatek Helio P60 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or MediaTek Helio G35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or MediaTek Helio G35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or MediaTek Helio G35
- MediaTek Helio G70 or Helio G35
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Helio G35