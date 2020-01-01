Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P70 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Helio P70 vs Helio G80

Helio P70
Helio P70
VS
Helio G80
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 192K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P70
299
Helio G80 +19%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P70 +7%
1395
Helio G80
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P70
192309
Helio G80 +5%
201858

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 255 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
58 (34.3%)
111 (65.7%)
Total votes: 169

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Helio P70 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish