Helio P70 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 205K vs 192K
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|255 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
