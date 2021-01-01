Helio P70 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 186K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|74666
|74619
|GPU
|40391
|33985
|Memory
|43943
|42103
|UX
|36633
|43577
|Total score
|186180
|192977
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|82.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.58 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|429.6 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|78.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1