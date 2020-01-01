Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P70 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 192K
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P70
299
Helio G90T +66%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P70
1395
Helio G90T +18%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P70
192309
Helio G90T +50%
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 800 MHz
Cores 3 4
FLOPS 255 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2018 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Helio P70 or ask any questions
