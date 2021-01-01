Helio P70 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 227K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|77653
|92742
|GPU
|44915
|95976
|Memory
|48030
|57726
|UX
|55682
|98195
|Total score
|227353
|346649
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|82.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.58 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|429.6 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|78.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6771V/CT
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
