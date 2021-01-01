Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P70 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 227K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P70
227353
Helio G96 +52%
346649
CPU 77653 92742
GPU 44915 95976
Memory 48030 57726
UX 55682 98195
Total score 227353 346649
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P70
303
Helio G96 +68%
509
Multi-Core Score
Helio P70
1416
Helio G96 +17%
1657
Image compression 82.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.45 words/s -
Machine learning 12.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.58 images/s -
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 429.6 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 78.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6771V/CT -
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

