Helio P70 vs Helio P35

Helio P70
VS
Helio P35
Helio P70
Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P70 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Shows significantly better (up to 93%) AnTuTu 8 score – 188K vs 97K
  • Performs 76% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P70
vs
Helio P35

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P70 +93%
188687
Helio P35
97569
CPU 74666 44240
GPU 40391 11001
Memory 43943 27983
UX 36633 15002
Total score 188687 97569
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P70 +77%
297
Helio P35
168
Multi-Core Score
Helio P70 +43%
1380
Helio P35
965
Image compression 82.6 Mpixels/s 66.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.7 images/s 9.05 images/s
Speech recognition 16.45 words/s 16.55 words/s
Machine learning 12.2 images/s 13.15 images/s
Camera shooting 9.58 images/s 5.63 images/s
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s 1.3 Mnodes/s
SQLite 429.6 Krows/s 319.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P70 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 78.8 Gigaflops 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2018 December 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6765
Official page MediaTek Helio P70 official site MediaTek Helio P35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P35 and Helio P70, or ask any questions
