Helio P90 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Performs 8% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 220K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
398
A10 Fusion +96%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P90 +6%
1503
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
220657
A10 Fusion +14%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|6
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6779
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Helio P90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio P90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- MediaTek Helio P90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- MediaTek Helio P90 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- MediaTek Helio P90 or MediaTek Helio G90T
- Apple A10 Fusion or Apple A13 Bionic
- Apple A10 Fusion or Apple A12X Bionic
- Apple A10 Fusion or Apple A11 Bionic