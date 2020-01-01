Helio P90 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
53
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 220K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
398
A11 Bionic +136%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1503
A11 Bionic +56%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
220657
A11 Bionic +44%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|3
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6779
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Helio P90 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio P90 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- MediaTek Helio P90 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- MediaTek Helio P90 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- MediaTek Helio P90 vs Helio G90T
- Apple A11 Bionic vs HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A11 Bionic vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660