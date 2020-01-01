Helio P90 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
73
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 8.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 220K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
398
A12 Bionic +185%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1503
A12 Bionic +97%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
220657
A12 Bionic +84%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|4
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6779
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|-
