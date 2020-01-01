Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P90 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Helio P90 vs A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 8.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 220K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P90
398
A12 Bionic +185%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P90
1503
A12 Bionic +97%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P90
220657
A12 Bionic +84%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P90 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture PowerVR Rogue -
GPU frequency 970 MHz -
Cores 3 4
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6779 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Helio P90 or ask any questions
