Helio P90 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 223K vs 173K
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|12
|64
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6779
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|-
