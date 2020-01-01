Helio P90 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 107% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|3
|8
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6779
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|-
