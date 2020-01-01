Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P90 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 220K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P90 +2%
398
Kirin 970
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P90 +8%
1503
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P90
220657
Kirin 970 +7%
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P90 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 970 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 3 12
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6779 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

