Helio P90 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 220K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|8
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6779
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|-
