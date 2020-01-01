Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P90 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Helio P90 vs Kirin 985

VS
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 220K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 5 months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P90
398
Kirin 985
н/д
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P90
1503
Kirin 985
н/д
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P90
220657
Kirin 985 +78%
392336

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P90 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 970 MHz -
Cores 3 8
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6779 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Helio P90 or ask any questions
