Helio P90 vs Dimensity 1000

Helio P90
VS
Dimensity 1000
Helio P90
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Performs 6.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 115% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 259K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P90
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P90
259478
Dimensity 1000 +72%
445954
CPU 86539 141266
GPU 47710 146104
Memory 52177 84463
UX 68731 69537
Total score 259478 445954
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P90
397
Dimensity 1000 +71%
679
Multi-Core Score
Helio P90
1506
Dimensity 1000 +94%
2929

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P90 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 970 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 9
Shading units 12 144
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6779 MT6889
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

