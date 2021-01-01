Helio P90 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Performs 6.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 115% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 259K
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|86539
|141266
|GPU
|47710
|146104
|Memory
|52177
|84463
|UX
|68731
|69537
|Total score
|259478
|445954
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
397
Dimensity 1000 +71%
679
Multi-Core Score
1506
Dimensity 1000 +94%
2929
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P90 and Dimensity 1000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|9
|Shading units
|12
|144
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|800 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6779
|MT6889
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
