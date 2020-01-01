Helio P90 vs Dimensity 720
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 720 ( Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 220K
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
220657
Dimensity 720 +37%
302712
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|3
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|July 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6779
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
