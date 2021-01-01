Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P90 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Helio P90
VS
Dimensity 810
Helio P90
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Performs 68% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 258K
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio P90
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

Helio P90
258168
Dimensity 810 +50%
387476
CPU 86539 113696
GPU 47710 85477
Memory 52177 76385
UX 68731 105966
Total score 258168 387476
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio P90
395
Dimensity 810 +58%
626
Multi-Core Score
Helio P90
1490
Dimensity 810 +30%
1932
Image compression 89.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.05 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.05 words/s -
Machine learning 21.15 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.9 images/s -
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 479.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 970 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 12 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6779 MT6833V
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

