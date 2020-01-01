Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P90 vs Dimensity 820 – what's better?

Helio P90 vs Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Performs 77% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 398K vs 217K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P90
393
Dimensity 820 +64%
643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P90
1455
Dimensity 820 +84%
2675
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P90
217443
Dimensity 820 +83%
398326

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 970 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 5
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 70 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2018 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6779 MT6875
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

