Helio P90 vs Dimensity 900

Helio P90
VS
Dimensity 900
Helio P90
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 480K vs 214K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P90
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P90
214928
Dimensity 900 +123%
480083
CPU 83211 -
GPU 42905 -
Memory 47737 -
UX 45218 -
Total score 214928 480083
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P90
390
Dimensity 900 +86%
725
Multi-Core Score
Helio P90
1461
Dimensity 900 +45%
2123

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P90 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Valhall 2
GPU frequency 970 MHz -
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 12 -
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 1.2 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2018 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6779 MT6877
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

