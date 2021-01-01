Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P90 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Helio P90 vs Helio G35

Helio P90
VS
Helio G35
Helio P90
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 108K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~43%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P90
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P90 +98%
214928
Helio G35
108426
CPU 83211 45569
GPU 42905 13274
Memory 47737 26158
UX 45218 20894
Total score 214928 108426
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P90 +123%
390
Helio G35
175
Multi-Core Score
Helio P90 +49%
1461
Helio G35
980
Image compression - 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.73 words/s
Machine learning - 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Low]
Device - Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P90 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 970 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 12 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2018 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6779 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio P90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. MediaTek Helio P90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. MediaTek Helio P90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
4. MediaTek Helio P90 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
5. MediaTek Helio P90 or Helio G90T
6. MediaTek Helio G35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. MediaTek Helio G35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
8. MediaTek Helio G35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
9. MediaTek Helio G35 or Helio P22
10. MediaTek Helio G35 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Helio P90, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish