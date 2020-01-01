Helio P90 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 220K vs 201K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6779
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
