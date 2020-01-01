Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P90 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 220K vs 201K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P90 +12%
398
Helio G80
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P90 +15%
1503
Helio G80
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P90 +9%
220657
Helio G80
201858

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P90 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 970 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6779 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P90 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Helio P90 or ask any questions
