Helio P90 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P90 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
47
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 220K
- Announced 9 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
398
Helio G90T +24%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1503
Helio G90T +9%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
220657
Helio G90T +31%
288623
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|3
|4
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6779
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
