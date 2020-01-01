Helio P95 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 6 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 212K vs 170K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A9
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|-
