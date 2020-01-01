Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P95 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Helio P95 vs Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 173K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P95 +16%
399
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P95 +16%
1502
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P95 +24%
214296
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 970 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 12 64
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio P95 official site -

