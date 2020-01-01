Helio P95 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 119K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|12
|64
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|April 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|-
