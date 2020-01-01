Helio P95 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 212K
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|3
|12
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
