Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P95 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Helio P95 vs Kirin 980

Helio P95
Helio P95
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 212K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P95
399
Kirin 980 +74%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P95
1512
Kirin 980 +64%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P95
212025
Kirin 980 +90%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 970 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 3 10
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced February 2020 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio P95 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (4.8%)
20 (95.2%)
Total votes: 21

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Helio P95 or ask any questions
Afsara 15 July 2020 19:46
Witch phone is best photography oppo Reno 3 pro / honor p20?
0 Reply
РусскийEnglish