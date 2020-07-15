Helio P95 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 212K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|3
|10
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Cast your vote
1 (4.8%)
20 (95.2%)
Total votes: 21
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- MediaTek Helio P95 or Helio G90T
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Apple A12 Bionic
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660