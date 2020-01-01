Helio P95 vs Dimensity 800U
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 800U ( Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 324K vs 212K
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
399
Dimensity 800U +57%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1512
Dimensity 800U +26%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
212025
Dimensity 800U +53%
324896
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|3
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
