Helio P95 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Performs 68% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 246K
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|79369
|113696
|GPU
|48453
|85477
|Memory
|50396
|76385
|UX
|63718
|105966
|Total score
|246596
|387476
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
413
Dimensity 810 +52%
626
Multi-Core Score
1518
Dimensity 810 +27%
1932
|Image compression
|93.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|20.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|12.25 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.85 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|483 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|12
|32
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|208 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6779V/CV
|MT6833V
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
