We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Performs 68% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 246K
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P95
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P95
246596
Dimensity 810 +57%
387476
CPU 79369 113696
GPU 48453 85477
Memory 50396 76385
UX 63718 105966
Total score 246596 387476
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P95
413
Dimensity 810 +52%
626
Multi-Core Score
Helio P95
1518
Dimensity 810 +27%
1932
Image compression 93.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.9 words/s -
Machine learning 20.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.25 images/s -
HTML 5 1.85 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 483 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 970 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 12 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6779V/CV MT6833V
Official page MediaTek Helio P95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

