Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P95 vs Dimensity 820 – what's better?

Helio P95 vs Dimensity 820

Helio P95
VS
Dimensity 820
Helio P95
Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 9 score – 446K vs 276K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P95
vs
Dimensity 820

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P95
276017
Dimensity 820 +62%
446479
CPU 89930 122740
GPU 74790 140736
Memory 50957 70356
UX 61405 115848
Total score 276017 446479
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P95
410
Dimensity 820 +26%
517
Multi-Core Score
Helio P95
1501
Dimensity 820 +59%
2389
Image compression 93.6 Mpixels/s 138.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.25 images/s 22.05 images/s
Speech recognition 27.9 words/s 39.5 words/s
Machine learning 20.8 images/s 31.45 images/s
Camera shooting 12.25 images/s 23.4 images/s
HTML 5 1.85 Mnodes/s 2.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite 483 Krows/s 755.75 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Score - 2339

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 970 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 3 5
Shading units 12 80
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2020 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6779V/CV MT6875
Official page MediaTek Helio P95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Helio P95 vs Snapdragon 730G
2. Helio P95 vs Snapdragon 765G
3. Helio P95 vs Snapdragon 855
4. Helio P95 vs Snapdragon 662
5. Helio P95 vs Helio G95
6. Dimensity 820 vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Dimensity 820 vs Snapdragon 765G
8. Dimensity 820 vs Snapdragon 855
9. Dimensity 820 vs Snapdragon 732G
10. Dimensity 820 vs Snapdragon 750G
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Helio P95, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish