Helio P95 vs Dimensity 820
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 9 score – 446K vs 276K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|89930
|122740
|GPU
|74790
|140736
|Memory
|50957
|70356
|UX
|61405
|115848
|Total score
|276017
|446479
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
410
Dimensity 820 +26%
517
Multi-Core Score
1501
Dimensity 820 +59%
2389
|Image compression
|93.6 Mpixels/s
|138.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14.25 images/s
|22.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|27.9 words/s
|39.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|20.8 images/s
|31.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|12.25 images/s
|23.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.85 Mnodes/s
|2.93 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|483 Krows/s
|755.75 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Score
|-
|2339
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Dimensity 820
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|5
|Shading units
|12
|80
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6779V/CV
|MT6875
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2