Helio P95 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 480K vs 208K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|76316
|-
|GPU
|43573
|-
|Memory
|46108
|-
|UX
|41920
|-
|Total score
|208680
|480083
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
393
Dimensity 900 +84%
725
Multi-Core Score
1490
Dimensity 900 +42%
2123
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|12
|-
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6877
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
