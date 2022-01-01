Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P95 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Helio P95 vs Dimensity 920

Helio P95
VS
Dimensity 920
Helio P95
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
Battery life
NanoReview Score
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 474K vs 276K
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio P95
vs
Dimensity 920
SoC:
Helio P95
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

Helio P95
276017
Dimensity 920 +72%
474030
Helio P95
276017
Dimensity 920 +72%
474030
CPU 89930 116402
GPU 74790 136048
Memory 50957 95945
UX 61405 126331
Total score 276017 474030
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio P95
410
Dimensity 920 +91%
784
Multi-Core Score
Helio P95
1501
Dimensity 920 +71%
2566
Single-Core Score
Helio P95
410
Dimensity 920 +91%
784
Multi-Core Score
Helio P95
1501
Dimensity 920 +71%
2566
Image compression 93.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.9 words/s -
Machine learning 20.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.25 images/s -
HTML 5 1.85 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 483 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2301
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2301

Specifications

CPU

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Valhall 2
GPU frequency 970 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 12 64
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6779V/CV MT6877T
Official page MediaTek Helio P95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

