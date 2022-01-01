Helio P95 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 474K vs 276K
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|89930
|116402
|GPU
|74790
|136048
|Memory
|50957
|95945
|UX
|61405
|126331
|Total score
|276017
|474030
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
410
Dimensity 920 +91%
784
Multi-Core Score
1501
Dimensity 920 +71%
2566
|Image compression
|93.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|20.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|12.25 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.85 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|483 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2301
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|12
|64
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|684 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6779V/CV
|MT6877T
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
