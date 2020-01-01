Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P95 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 109K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~43%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P95 +127%
399
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P95 +49%
1502
Helio G35
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P95 +96%
214296
Helio G35
109082

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 970 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 12 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Official page MediaTek Helio P95 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

