Helio P95 vs Helio G70
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 212K vs 196K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
Cast your vote
7 (31.8%)
15 (68.2%)
Total votes: 22
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio P95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio G70 or Mediatek Helio P60
- MediaTek Helio G70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- MediaTek Helio G70 or Helio G90T