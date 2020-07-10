Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P95 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Helio P95 vs Helio G85

Helio P95
Helio P95
VS
Helio G85
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P95 +12%
399
Helio G85
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P95 +18%
1512
Helio G85
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P95 +3%
212025
Helio G85
205538

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 970 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio P95 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
23 (45.1%)
28 (54.9%)
Total votes: 51

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Helio P95 or ask any questions
Ravi 10 July 2020 10:04
My question is : The helio g85 is used in new redmi note 9 Which has release date on July 14 👍
0 Reply
Fian 18 July 2020 04:40
Helio G85 redmi note 9 perfact
+11 Reply
РусскийEnglish