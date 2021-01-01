Helio P95 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 192K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|76316
|74619
|GPU
|43573
|33985
|Memory
|46108
|42103
|UX
|41920
|43577
|Total score
|207604
|192977
GeekBench 5
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|12
|32
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
