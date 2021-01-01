Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P95 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Helio P95 vs Helio G88

Helio P95
VS
Helio G88
Helio P95
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 192K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P95
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P95 +8%
207604
Helio G88
192977
CPU 76316 74619
GPU 43573 33985
Memory 46108 42103
UX 41920 43577
Total score 207604 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P95 +18%
396
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Helio P95 +16%
1496
Helio G88
1290

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P95 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GM9446 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture PowerVR Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 970 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 12 32
FLOPS 124 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) APU 2.0 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio P95 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and MediaTek Helio P95
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and MediaTek Helio P95
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and MediaTek Helio P95
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and MediaTek Helio P95
5. MediaTek Helio G90T and Helio P95
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and MediaTek Helio G88
7. MediaTek Helio G80 and Helio G88
8. MediaTek Helio G85 and Helio G88
9. MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Helio G88

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Helio P95, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish