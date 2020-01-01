Helio P95 vs Helio P70
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P95 (with PowerVR GM9446 graphics) and Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 212K vs 192K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GM9446
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|PowerVR Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|970 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|3
|FLOPS
|124 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|APU 2.0
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
