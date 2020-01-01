Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio X20 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Helio X20 vs Apple A9

We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Has 8 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 93K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio X20
265
Apple A9 +106%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio X20
815
Apple A9 +23%
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio X20
93425
Apple A9 +82%
170365

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 10 2
Frequency 2100 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 20 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP4 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 780 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units 64 192
FLOPS 122 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2015 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6797 -
Official page MediaTek Helio X20 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Helio X20, or ask any questions
