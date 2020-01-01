Helio X20 vs Apple A9
We compared the 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) with the newer 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has 8 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 93K
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio X20 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|10
|2
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|20 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP4
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|6
|Shading units
|64
|192
|FLOPS
|122 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2015
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6797
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
|-
